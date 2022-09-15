MATA transportation returning to West Memphis

“We have veterans as well as senior citizens who need rides back and forth to the doctor,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Bus routes in a big city are in many ways the life bloodline for the working class.

With 25,000 people living in West Memphis and thousands more than that work there every day, a return of the MATA bus service is a relief.

But for years, our neighbors in West Memphis have had to do without.

“One lady told me that she was deciding between gas and lunch and work,” recounted the mayor.

Even for folks going to the grocery store or just getting to work, no means a big obstacle.

Two years ago, the mayor started trying to get MATA to serve the city again and finally got the green light Wednesday from Memphis City Council.

“It’s been a long process because we also had to find a way to make sure that we pay for it and make it safe for the city.”

You won’t see the traditional large MATA buses in West Memphis though, which were often mostly empty.

Instead, the city will be getting up to 6 van shuttle buses, which are considered more efficient. The West Memphis Ready! vans hold up to eight passengers and are accessible to people living with disabilities. It’s at the same rate as MATA customers for a $2 per ride fare, which includes a ride to the Hudson Transit Center in downtown Memphis.

“Now actually you’ll be able to call in 30 min before and a shuttle bus will pull up right to your front door, instead of when it's raining and you’re trying to get to the bus stop,” explained Mayor McClendon.

For the first few years, the curb-to-curb service is being paid for through state and federal funds.

It means from teachers to nurses, or people who may be looking for work will now have a ride.