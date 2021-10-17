New "Black Artists in America" exhibition on display at Memphis art gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dixon Gallery & Gardens has launched its "Black Artists in America" exhibition, offering over 50 paintings, sculptures and works on paper.
The art explores how African-American artists responded to political, social and economic climates of the United States from the 1930s into the 1950s.
The current exhibit on display until January 2 is the first in a series of three.
"Black Artists in America has been a three-year process getting organized with the Dixon and our guest curator, Dr. Ernestine Jenkins from the University of Memphis," Chantal Drake, director of development and communications for Dixon Gallery & Gardens, said. "The artists represented in this exhibition really laid the foundation for what we’ll see in the next two exhibitions. It’s been a really exciting project for us.”
Admission to the gallery is free through the end of this year and tours will be offered every Sunday and Tuesday at 2 p.m.