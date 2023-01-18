Meet the new Memphis artist behind Beale Street Music Fest 2023's artwork and posters

Danny Broadway, a Memphis artist, will be the first artist creating original work for the festival since George Hunt passed away in 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May has announced the artist they selected to create original artwork celebrating the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival.

Memphis artist Danny Broadway has been commissioned to create an original work of art that will become the official poster for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival. The date for the official unveiling of the 2023 artwork will be in late February when the festival lineup is announced.

Broadway follows in the footsteps of the late George Hunt, who created posters for the music festival for nearly three decades, with the collectible posters becoming an important and recognizable part of the branding for the festival.

“I am honored to be selected to create the art this year,” said Broadway. "George Hunt was one of my mentors, and his shoes are difficult to fill. I hope to honor his legacy but with my own stylistic twist

Memphis in May said Danny Broadway is an accomplished Memphis artist whose popular work has appeared at galleries and art venues across the nation. His work has been featured on PBS Television and with the Memphis Grizzlies, FedEx, Major League Baseball, and the National Civil Rights Museum along with numerous commissions from Fortune 500 companies.

Broadway holds an MFA from the Watkins College of Art at Bellmont University as well as a Fine Arts Degree from the University of Memphis, where a collection of his paintings was featured as part of the university’s Black History Month. His artwork can be found at Memphis area galleries and dannybroadway.com.

Broadway is inspired by historical themes, family stories, current issues, people, music, sounds, moods, and books. Memphis in May said his palette changes with the seasons, too: bright in the summer, darker in winter.