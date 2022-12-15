Memphis Arts Youth Initiative finds new home after losing former location

The group announced they have a new home at an “unbelievable rent rate," and now they only need $500 for a deposit to get the keys and move in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good news from the Memphis Youth Arts Initiative: they have a new location to keep the music going.

Founder and Executive Director Corey Travis told ABC24 in November they needed $16,000 to stay at their original location. But on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, the group announced they have a new home at an “unbelievable rent rate.” Now they say they only need $500 for a deposit to get the keys and move in.

In an email to supporters, the group said they lost the original home three weeks ago due to the cost of rent. But they are excited to have a new place to go now.

“Thank you all for praying with us and supporting us along the journey! Our youth will now have a place to practice, perform, and grow!” said the statement.

The email went on to say they could get the keys for the new place as soon as the deposit is paid.