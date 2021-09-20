'We Latinos are more than what they see every day' | Memphis bilingual theatre uses acting to teach Latin Culture

Volunteers with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group have put on dozens of original bilingual or Spanish-speaking only plays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Hispanic Heritage month is in full swing, and a bilingual theater in Memphis encourages all races to learn the culture hands-on through acting. And they've been doing it for nearly a decade.

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group is known for celebrating LatinX communities through parades, festivals, and bilingual plays. Monica Sanchez is the artistic director and co-founder. It was founded in August 2006 as Cazateatro Independent Theatre Group under Giovana Lopez. But, throughout 2009, the group was dormant because of a lack of participants.

In 2010, a group of women, including Sanchez, revived and renamed the group. In 2014, Cazateatro became a non-profit organization.

"We want to show the people that we have more things in common that can unite us than put us apart," Sanchez said. "We want to show the people that Latinos, we Latinos, are more than what they see every day. Maybe they see the person who does their yard work or the lady who comes and cleans their house or the lady that serves at a restaurant. We have a culture."

She said being a part of Cazateatro isn't about speaking the language or being LatinX. She explained it's about stepping out of your comfort zone to learn and appreciate what this community offers.

So, for the past decade, volunteers from all backgrounds have put on dozens of original bilingual or Spanish-speaking only plays. Sanchez said most of the acts include entire families joining the fun to pay homage to their history.

"If you hear someone speaking Spanish, maybe that person is not from Mexico. Maybe that person is from Venezuela, El Salvador, (or) Columbia," Sanchez said.

But, if acting isn't your thing, Sanchez said many people join as crew members to learn the language and meet new people.

"Many people come to us and say 'I would love to be a part of Cazateatro but I don't speak Spanish.' But you don't have to, that's the best thing!" Sanchez said.

People can continue to celebrate Hispanic heritage month Saturday, Sept. 25 at the annual Latin Fest at Overton Square from noon to 6 p.m. Sanchez said it is free and masks are required.