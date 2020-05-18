Memphis Botanic Garden to reopen daily admission Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden today announced an expansion of its phased reopening plan. The Garden will reopen to daily admission guests tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00 a.m. For the rest of the month of May, the Memphis Botanic Garden will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th). As MBG is now operating with only cashless transactions, advance purchase of entry tickets is strongly recommended. Advance online entry tickets can be purchased here: www.memphisbotanicgarden.com/visit.