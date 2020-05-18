Memphis Botanic Garden to reopen daily admission Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Botanic Garden today announced an expansion of its phased reopening plan. The Garden will reopen to daily admission guests tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00 a.m. For the rest of the month of May, the Memphis Botanic Garden will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It will be closed on Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th). As MBG is now operating with only cashless transactions, advance purchase of entry tickets is strongly recommended. Advance online entry tickets can be purchased here: www.memphisbotanicgarden.com/visit.
On Monday, June 1st, The Garden will resume normal 7-day operations with summertime hours of 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Michael Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden, said: “We are happy that the initial steps we took in reopening have proven successful, and we now have the confidence to expand to the broader community.”
Since reopening to Members on May 7th, certain limitations have been in place and will remain for the foreseeable future:
- Only outdoor spaces are currently reopening
- The Children’s Garden will remain closed for now, as will other “high touch” areas like the iconic red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail. These features will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.
- The Garden will control the numbers admitted to the grounds - if needed - to assure that social distancing practices are adhered to. We strongly encourage:
- Groups of 10 or less
- Remaining six feet apart
- Wearing a mask
- Staying home if sick
- There will be one set of bathrooms open on the grounds (behind the stage and adjacent to Sara’s Place).
- Our Nursery at the Garden (retail plant shop) will remain available for on-line purchases only at this time.
- All special indoor events remain canceled for the month of May
- Fratelli’s restaurant is open for call-ahead orders with curbside pickup or on the grounds (picnic) dining.