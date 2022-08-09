Culinary Delights chef cooks healthy meals for seniors

Chef Michael and his program Culinary Delights cooks a healthy meal regularly at the North Branch Library in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, August 8th, local tv chef, Chef Michael prepared a healthy meal for seniors at the North Branch Library on Vollintine Avenue.

The program, Culinary Delights, is designed to teach seniors healthy eating habits, and is a regular occurrence with the North Branch Library, said Michael.

The meal of the day was African rice, which is a sauce made with vegetables (celery, bell pepper, purple onions, garlic) and tomato sauce, with ground turkey, and topped over organic rice.

Chef Michael also does cooking demonstrations for Oak Street Health, and different organizations in the Memphis area.