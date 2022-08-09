x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Culinary Delights chef cooks healthy meals for seniors

Chef Michael and his program Culinary Delights cooks a healthy meal regularly at the North Branch Library in Memphis.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, August 8th, local tv chef, Chef Michael prepared a healthy meal for seniors at the North Branch Library on Vollintine Avenue.  

The program, Culinary Delights, is designed to teach seniors healthy eating habits, and is a regular occurrence with the North Branch Library, said Michael. 

The meal of the day was African rice, which is a sauce made with vegetables (celery, bell pepper, purple onions, garlic) and tomato sauce, with ground turkey, and topped over organic rice. 

Chef Michael also does cooking demonstrations for Oak Street Health, and different organizations in the Memphis area. 

Culinary Delights with Chef Michael

1 / 6
Meka Wilson

RELATED: Support local growers and producers for National Farmers Market Week

RELATED: Memphis food scientist says you now have permission to play with your food, in the name of science

RELATED: Memphis couple starts business with a unique menu item

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis International Airport resuming tours for first time since pandemic

Before You Leave, Check This Out