Memphis chef Kelly English raising money for Tennessee tornado relief

English has raised hundreds of dollars between two of his restaurants, The Second Line and Restaurant Iris.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If there's one silver lining to all of the destruction in Nashville, it's the way people from across the state are helping the victims. Chef Kelly English is donating a portion of his sales from Tuesday and Wednesday to Tennessee tornado relief. His experience with natural disasters affecting his home is personal.

"I know what it's like to have somewhere you love to be devastated," English said.

As a New Orleans native, Hurricane Katrina was a heartbreaking episode he'll never forget. It was one that has inspired him to help others who experience that same heartbreak.

"My neighborhood was one of the neighborhoods where the levees broke," English said.

He's sharing his love of food by doing what he can to help rebuild lives, so that Nashville can feel like home again for people who live there.

"When you go home and you don't recognize home, or home just isn't as vibrant as you remember, it's draining," English said.

English also credits his home city of Memphis for inspiring him because people here open their hearts and wallets all the time for people who need it. He said even though Memphis has a friendly rivalry with Nashville, we can set aside those feelings knowing they would do the same for us.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility to be in a town like Memphis that takes care of our own and when we get the opportunity to take care of other people too we jump at it," English said.