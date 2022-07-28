Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival returns to Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium

In the past, the event has drawn more than 3,000 attendees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those that love chicken and beer will want to find their way to Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium next Saturday for the 4th annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival.

In the past, the event has drawn more than 3,000 attendees.

All attendees will receive a souvenir glass and drink samples. You can find a list of attending breweries on the event's website.

Snack sized portions of food will also be available to purchase for a small charge between $2-$5.

Restaurants in attendance will include:

Smurfey Smokehouse

Abner’s

Lick the Bone

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Sauced By Will

Suga Skins Pork Rinds

Got Munchies

Torchy’s Tacos

Chicken Salad Chick

Mr. Casa Japanese and Mexican Grill

Da Guilty Vegan

Gus’s Fried Chicken

General admission tickets are $40 (plus tax) per person and include a souvenir glass and over 90 different drink samples. You can buy tickets online or at the entrance to the event if not sold out.

The event is 21+ only. No babies or children will be allowed entrance.