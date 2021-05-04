Memphis Child Advocacy Center joins other centers and Terry Crews for national virtual event

'Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation' will be held at noon May 6th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Child Advocacy Center, along with 11 other leading child advocacy centers across the county, is presenting an entertaining and inspiring virtual national event on May 6 at 12:00 pm (CT). Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation features high profile performers—as well as cameos by the team at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

The headliner at Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation is actor and child abuse survivor Terry Crews. His resume includes America’s Got Talent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Family Crews, White Chicks, a storied NFL career, and other roles in TV and film.

Terry Crews said, “There will be obstacles to overcome, and I want to help people through them by sharing my story. We need to always, always protect the little ones out there. We have the chance to prevent child abuse if we do it together.”

The event is hosted by Sasha Joseph Neulinger and includes performances by Ashley-Lauren Elrod and The 5 Browns. Public registration is $25. More information and the link to register can be found at https://www.memphiscac.org/events/uniting-against-child-abuse-a-national-conversation/.

Virginia Stallworth, executive director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, stated, “Child abuse is a longstanding problem both locally and nationwide. Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation spotlights how the child advocacy center approach is a powerful solution.”

The Memphis Child Advocacy Center is one of the pioneering child advocacy centers in the U.S. In 1992, it was one of the first 14 child advocacy centers. There are now over 900 nationwide and internationally. What started as a model of care has become a movement. Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation is an opportunity to see child advocacy centers, including the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, spotlighted on a national stage in a new way.