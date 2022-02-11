Grab a 'Work of Heart' this Valentine's Day and help a child in crisis

Works of Heart is an annual fundraising auction for the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, and they still have some pieces left for bidding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking to send some love this Valentine’s Day, how about a ‘Work of Heart.’

The Memphis Child Advocacy Center is hosting its annual fundraiser to raise money to continue helping children who have been abused.

Works of Heart is an auction, and they still have some pieces left for bidding. You can even take an online tour to find the piece that fits you. Check them out HERE.

ABC 24’s Nicki Storey spoke with Virginia Stallworth, Executive Director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, about the auction.

Works of Heart ends tomorrow Sat., Feb. 12 at 5pm CST. Our talented artists created over 90 pieces of art for you to bid on. There’s plenty to love, like artist Bill Huettel’s “Solitaire Confinement”. We have a heart for kids. You can, too. #WorksofHeart https://t.co/lo7YBPmJsg pic.twitter.com/oWNsaK3fG1 — Memphis CAC (@MemphisCAC) February 11, 2022

“This is the 30th year for Works of Heart. It is a heart-themed Valentine art auction. Every piece was contributed by our local and regional artists and was created especially for this event. The themes of love and heart permeate the collection of hearts that we have this year and every year.

We have a wide diversity of artists involved in Works of Heart this year, and a wide diversity of types of artwork. We've got sculpture, we've got paintings, we've got canvases, we've got the hearts, we've got jewelry, we've got a little bit of everything for every art lover out there.

This year, for the second year, we're holding Works of Heart virtually, as an online auction. It's been open all week and it closes tomorrow, Saturday, at 5 p.m.

Works of Heart is one way people throughout our community support the kids at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Our work is focused on safety, healing, and justice for victimized kids. This is the one stop shop, a place where kids come after a report of child sexual abuse or other severe abuse. They can come to a child-friendly, warm and welcoming place where professionals come together in a coordinated way to deal with all of their needs. It is a special place and Works of Heart truly does work for the kids. And I can tell you this... every penny that we do raise will be going to help kids.

Also, this week, while Works of Heart is going on, we have what we call a Fund-A-Need board that is up along with the artwork. It breaks down what it costs for various services so that you can decide, oh, I want to make a $50 gift because that is the average round trip cost of transportation for a family who otherwise would not be able to get here for therapy or for a forensic interview.