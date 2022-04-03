Memphis therapists speak on ways for kids to cope with the trauma of violence

“It's going to be so important that we have good connections," said Jamil Matthews with Anchored in Healing Counseling.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is no secret that the city of Memphis has an issue with crime and violence.

Many in our area are doing what they can to address it, but how do you cope with the aftermath or put a stop to it in general?

We spoke with therapists who weighed in on the question.

With much violence in the community, our youth are struggling to cope.

“I think a lot of times is being able to identify the actual feeling that you're having, whether it be anger versus sadness,” said Lauren Hudson, Anchored in Healing Counseling Co-Founder.

The lack of identifying the actual feeling leaves some to take out their feeling in non-healthy ways.

Jamil Matthews and Lauren Hudson founded Anchored in Healing Counseling and help kids and adults deal with conflict.

“It's going to be so important that we have good connections, making sure that people have people that they can continue to communicate with, in a safe way,” said Matthews.

Over the past year, the Mid-South has seen countless shootings, lost lives, and for some, lost hope.

Matthews and Hudson said breaking the cycle comes from a change in mindset.

“It's important, initially from the beginning to establish healthy coping skills in conflict resolution. So even when children are small at two and three, I hear a lot of parents that they will if someone hits you, you hit them back. So, you're starting at a very young age of starting a cycle of if someone initiates violence with you, that's your response, versus being able to communicate,” said Hudson.

Matthews said, “It starts with the parents being able to sit down, having conversations to understand, okay, what are we upset about? Are we truly upset about this?”

Sometimes, parents may not know how to cope themselves.

“I have a lot of times never seen a parent or family where the adults didn't need therapy first, to learn a skill before they were able to be an example of how to build that skill. A lot of times parents have their own unresolved traumatic childhood,” said Hudson.

Therapists also found that most conflicts stem from unrelated problems.

“A lot of people out here is really suffering, in regard to just having the basic needs, and some of the things is going on inside their own homes,” said Matthews. “When kids carry that burden with them into the, into the school into the community, they feel like they have to fight because that's all that they know to do.”

Here are some things parent scan do at home before conflicts arise:

“I will say every time we send out a report card, have that child screened. So, every nine weeks, the child's parents are aware of, 'OK, this is where my child is presenting with these confines of mental health',” said Hudson. “I will say spying on your children, right? There should never be a time where your child is (and) you're not able to kind of tune in to what's going on.”

“Don't just accept that first, ‘Oh, I'm fine. I'm OK.’ Dig a little deeper,” said Matthews.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools has a variety of programs to support children on social and emotional issues.

The District's SEL priority programs are: