Hundreds of Memphis children get new coats for winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of children in the Memphis now have new coats before the winter cold settles in.

More than 300 students with the Memphis Athletic Ministries were given the new coats thanks to a donation from FedEx and "Operation Warm."

Many of the students attend Shelby County Schools and charter schools through virtual learning hubs in the ministries' gyms across the city.

FedEx will also deliver nearly 7,000 more coats in 23 other cities across the U.S. and Canada.

