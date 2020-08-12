Hundreds of Memphis children get new coats for winter

Founded in 1998, Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) exists to coach, grow, and lead the youth of Memphis by helping them discover their identity in Christ and their purpose in the community. MAM's vision is to see identity found, hope restored, and lives changed.
Operation Warm and FedEx Cares have collaborated to deliver more than 500,000 coats to children across the country. In 2018, FedEx volunteers gifted 7,500 brand new winter coats directly to children in the United States and Canada. More than 800 FedEx team members volunteered their time at 16 Coat Giving Celebrations.