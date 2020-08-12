x
Hundreds of Memphis children get new coats for winter

The coats were given to children within Memphis Athletic Ministries by FedEx's "Operation Warm."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of children in the Memphis now have new coats before the winter cold settles in.

More than 300 students with the Memphis Athletic Ministries were given the new coats thanks to a donation from FedEx and "Operation Warm."

Many of the students attend Shelby County Schools and charter schools through virtual learning hubs in the ministries' gyms across the city.

FedEx will also deliver nearly 7,000 more coats in 23 other cities across the U.S. and Canada.
Founded in 1998, Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) exists to coach, grow, and lead the youth of Memphis by helping them discover their identity in Christ and their purpose in the community. MAM's vision is to see identity found, hope restored, and lives changed.
DFG: Operation Warm | FedEx Cares
Operation Warm and FedEx Cares have collaborated to deliver more than 500,000 coats to children across the country. In 2018, FedEx volunteers gifted 7,500 brand new winter coats directly to children in the United States and Canada. More than 800 FedEx team members volunteered their time at 16 Coat Giving Celebrations.
