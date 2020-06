The church hopes to keep the food drives going through July.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For most people, milk is one of the essential staples needed around the house.

Thursday, a church in Raleigh gave out 3,000 gallons for free. The outreach ministry at "The Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church" started feeding hundreds of families every week starting almost a month ago.

Usually members hand out fruits and vegetables, but they decided to switch things up.