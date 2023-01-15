'Memphis City Beautiful' works to serve community during MLK weekend

Project coordinator David Burgess said he loves seeing the community come together. Memphis City Beautiful has spent millions cleaning up illegal dumping.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the "Memphis City Beautiful" commission brought the community together to clean up and uncover the city's beauty as Memphis approaches "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" on Monday.

The commission currently has 15 active projects, including three that took place on Saturday.

Project coordinator David Burgess said he loves seeing the community come together.

"Dr. Martin Luther King wanted to see us come together and work together for a common good, and the community is a common good," Burgess said. "What we're doing today shows that we embrace his dream, and we want to set out and do something that's not selfish. [We want to] give some of our time back on this beautiful Saturday — it's a little cold but not too cold."