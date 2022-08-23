Memphis City Council has 30 days to fill vacant seat for District 4

"People want to be heard. My vote counts. Right? Then, my word should count,” said Esther Jones, Guns Down in Orange Mound founder.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of August 9, 2022, the Memphis City Council seat for District 4 is vacant.

Former Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen resigned after winning the Shelby County Circuit Court race. Now, the council must fill the position for the next two months until November elections.

So what do community members want from their next city council member?

Pride has a backing like no other.

“I have lived in Orange Mound for 56 years. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere,” said Esther Jones, Guns Down in Orange Mound founder.

Orange Mound Park is pride for Jones.

“This community, we need to see, feel, and touch,” said Jones.

She and community residents worked alongside Swearengen to restore Orange Mound Park. It is a project she said was largely successful because her councilwoman listened.

“I’m so sick and tire of people telling us what we want. You can’t tell a community what they want. You’ve got to listen,” said Jones. “People want to be heard. My vote counts. Right? Then, my word should count.”

Councilwoman Swearengen resigned on August 9th, leaving the District 4 seat vacant. The seat represents parts of Orange Mound, South Memphis, and Cooper-Young. Now, the city has 30 days to fill that seat.

“This is a unique situation in that we will have an election prior to October’s election next year for council members. What that means is that we will, in the meantime, appoint someone to fill that vacancy for two months,” said Martavius Jones, Memphis City Council Chair.

The two months begin in September. Then in November, there will be an election. The candidate who wins will hold the District 4 seat until the city council election in October of 2023.

“You would want to have someone who can advocate and who can voice what the concerns are for that district. I think it would be a huge disservice if we did not fill that vacancy,” said Martavius Jones.

It is a disservice that could ignore concerns about issues such as crime.

“Just talking... The community was so tired of that. Talking. What are we going to do,” asked Esther Jones. “You’d be surprised just this little park here how much enthusiasm and hope... Once you start giving people pride, you can cut down on the gun violence.”

Cutting down on violence also leads to other positive changes in the community.

“You all won’t be scared to sit on your porches. You’ll have somewhere to come and the babies. Out of mind is the devil’s workshop, so you’ve got to give them more things. Give them choices,” said Esther Jones.

That is what many District 4 residents want from their next council person.

“We are a diamond in the rough, and we’re ready to shine,” said Esther Jones.