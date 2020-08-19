Elvis Presley Enterprises got 'All Shook Up' by Memphis City Council

City Council unanimously voted against Elvis Presley Enterprises's plan for a new development in Whitehaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A controversial factory in the middle of a Whitehaven neighborhood has been rejected.

Many residents voiced their concerns in Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting over the development that would have replaced the former Graves Elementary School. The one that has been vacant since 2014.

Elvis Presley Enterprises tried to get the land for what they argued to bring high-tech training and provide quality jobs.

However, members voted unanimously against the factory after hearing opposition from homeowners in that neighborhood. Their argument was that the state-of-the-art facility would increase traffic and drop property values.

“Everything that Graceland asked for they never done once they get what they want. As long as we approve something like this, we don’t know what may be,” says Edmund Ford, Sr. of the Memphis City Council.

Now, developers argued that this was the only site that could handle the development and that it would also qualify as a federal opportunity zone in the area.

Council members suggested that Graceland find another site off of Brooks Road.