Memphis City leaders take a walk through Orange Mound in a show of unity

“We've got to do something about this crime, and we got to improve relationships," said Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen.
Credit: Janice Bridges
In Orange Mound, Community Meeting and Walk-Through with MPD Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis & Vice Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen promoting community policing Credit: Janice Bridges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders were out in the community Saturday, working to build relationships between the people of Orange Mound and a Memphis Police force under new leadership.

Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen invited M-P-D Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, along with the heads of fire, public works, and solid waste to come out and walk the streets. The goal was to show unity and a willingness to build a bond with the people of Memphis.

“We've got to do something about this crime, and we got to improve relationships. We got to improve these relationships. We're not your enemy officers and you're not ours, but we've got to come together. There's no I in teamwork,” said Swearengen.

The group walked more than a mile through the heart of Orange Mound.

