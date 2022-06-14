'Overall condition is very poor' | Memphis Code Enforcement releases alarming Serenity Towers inspection findings

City Code Enforcement conducted an inspection at 136 of the 240 occupied units at Serenity Towers on Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City of Memphis Code Enforcement released its initial findings Tuesday after inspecting the much-maligned Serenity Towers apartment complex on Highland Street in Memphis Monday.

Among the findings, Code Enforcement said the building was, "Overall in very poor condition."

In their report, Code Enforcement said the building was extremely hot and poses a health hazard to the residents.

"We observed ceiling tiles damaged in the lobby area due to leaks," Code Enforcement said in their report. "We tested the water in Ladies Bathroom, which only got up to water lukewarm [temperatures]. There is an unsanitary mildew-like smell in the lobby area."

In the west wing of the building, Code Enforcement found:

36 of 63 occupied units had no hot water.

38 of 63 occupied units had no working A/C unit.

13 of 63 occupied units had no working stove.

13 of 63 occupied units had bed bugs.

10 of 63 occupied units had mold.

The same story in the larger east wing, where Code Enforcement found:

59 of 238 occupied units had no hot water.

49 of 238 occupied units had no heat.

Only 78 of 238 occupied units had working A/C units.

78 of 238 occupied units had 42 units had no working smoke detector.

90 units had no working stove.

78 units have mold.

75 units have bed bugs.

There have been ongoing issues at the Memphis apartment complex.

Residents are upset about deplorable living conditions, from mold to rodents, and even lack of air conditioning. There was also a recent death, but, apartment officials said the death was not related to the issues.

At the end of May, managers of the complex were given a $1,000 fine in environmental court and placed on a deadline to make progress on the repairs or receive daily penalties.