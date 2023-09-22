Memphis community celebrates unveiling of historical marker in Whitehaven

The Lions Gate neighborhood displayed the historical marker Sept. 22 in front of the storied Wooten Fallout Shelter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A neighborhood in Whitehaven unveiled on Friday a historical marker dedicated to a fallout shelter placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.

The Lions Gate neighborhood displayed the historical marker Sept. 22 in front of the storied Wooten Fallout Shelter, located in the neighborhood.

The shelter was constructed during the Cold War era, built to hold 65 people for more than a month if a nuclear emergency occurred and able to stand firm against a bomb 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb.

The shelter was placed on the National Register in November 2019.