Memphis community reacts to Tina Turner's death at 83

The unstoppable Rock n' Roll icon from Nutbush, Tennessee, died Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tina Turner, one of the Mid-South's most iconic native stars, died Tuesday at 83 years old, and reaction to her death is pouring in.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” tweeted Mick Jagger, whom Turner helped in shaping his own dynamic stage presence. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Few stars traveled so far — she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much.

Here's what the Memphis and Mid-South communities are saying about the Rock n' Roll icon.

Stax Museum

"TIna Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, overcame many challenges in her life to become possibly the most famous female singer of all time. That she is from the tiny town of Nutbush, Tennessee just north of Memphis, is no coincidence, given the amount of raw talent and soul that emerged from this area. She will always be remembered and celebrated at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, where her dress, shoes, and other memorabilia are on permanent display. Our thoughts are with her husband, family, and fans throughout the world."

Memphis Music Hall of Fame

"The Hall of Fame is saddened to hear of the passing of 2018 Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductee, the great Tina Turner. Our hearts go out to her family."

Memphis Museum of Science and History

"Born in nearby Brownsville, Tennessee, Tina Turner was an original talent beloved worldwide for her energetic performances and chart-topping hits. She inspired generations and will be greatly missed."

Memphis Travel

"The Queen of Rock and Roll she will always be. Rest easy, Tina."