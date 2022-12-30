Here's how you can help the victims of Thursday's fire at the Feels Like Home senior lifestyle residences

One person died and two others were injured in the fire Thursday night, which required 25 fire engines to put out, the Memphis Fire Department said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, two others were injured and more than $500,000 worth of personal belongings were destroyed in a massive fire Thursday night at the Feels Like Home senior lifestyle residences in East Memphis, and one Memphis City Councilwoman is helping to ease the victims' burdens.

Councilwoman Patrice J. Robinson and the SchoolSeed Foundation announced Friday they have created the Memphis Community Survivor’s Fund to secure temporary housing and personal belongings for those impacted by the fire.

"These individuals have lost everything and will need food, clothing, home goods, medication, and personal care items," Robinson said in a statement.

Robinson said she expresses her deepest sympathy and condolences to the loved ones of the person who lost their life during the fire, and those impacted by this "unimaginable tragedy."

The Memphis Fire Department said the damage to the building is in excess of $1,000,000, and more than $500,000 worth of personal belongings were lost.