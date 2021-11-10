Memphis City Councilman announces run for mayor of Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan has announced he will run for mayor of Shelby County.
Morgan, a representative of District 5, launched his campaign on Monday.
"In my time as an elected official, I've strived to bring honesty, transparency, and accountability to local government," Morgan said. "Elected leaders are servants of the people. With both passion and measured judgment, I have endeavored to protect your family, friends, and neighbors. But while other communities around the country have thrived, Shelby County has settled for less than the status quo. You and I both know that we deserve better."
Morgan was elected to Memphis City Council in 2016.