Memphis diaper ministry holds formula drive to help families in need

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry held the drive Saturday, helping out more than 600 families find diapers and formula.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the baby formula shortage continuing to put pressure on families, one Memphis organization stepped up to help relieve their pain.

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry held a diaper and formula drive Saturday, handing out more than 900 cans of formula, 30,000 diapers, and other baby supplies to more than 600 families.

The ministry said they were able to purchase the more than $20,000 in formula from donations, some coming as far away as California.

According to their website, Sweet Cheeks is one of only two diaper banks in Tennessee, and is dedicated to providing baby necessities to families in need.

"I started this organization because I had a need myself, and to know that there are other families out there who are struggling," said Cori Smith, the executive director of Sweet Cheeks. "You don't even have to be struggling, you just can't find [formula] in the store. We make sure that anyone who comes through can get something."