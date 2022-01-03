When will Family Dollar stores reopen?

A family dollar spokesperson told ABC 24 they are gradually re-opening doors throughout the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Products sold across six states and processed at a West Memphis, Arkansas, warehouse which was found to be infested with rodents prompted the company to temporarily shut down more than 400 of its stores, including about 60 store locations in the Memphis area.

Monday, ABC 24 found that at least two Memphis area Family Dollars were open, including the 831 Thomas Street location and the one located on 2715 S. Perkins Road.

In a statement, Family Dollar said they are gradually reopening doors again, but did not release a full timeline on when customers can expect their neighborhood store to open.

The company spokesperson also told ABC 24 the Family Dollar located on Thomas St. is a brand new location and wasn't impacted by the rats at the warehouse.

The FDA released a 22-page inspection report on the West Memphis warehouse location. According to the FDA, it inspected the facility from January 11 to February 11. The findings included rodent droppings on various products, including food, in which the FDA said there were "too numerous to count".

According to the report, both ceiling tile and carpeting were removed from the office located above the warehouse's breakroom last October because of a lingering odor in the room that indicated dead or decaying animals.

ABC24 has been reaching out to Family Dollar every day for updates, but getting any information has been a slow process. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Family Dollar also said hourly employees are still being paid the regular shifts and is also providing working hours to warehouse associates.