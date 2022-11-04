x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Memphis Fieldaze is a three-day outdoor festival | Here's how you can attend

Multiple Memphis organizations are collaborating to put on Fieldaze 2022, a three-day festival with outdoor activities from yoga to a coffee expo.
Credit: Wiseacre Brewing Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fieldaze 2022 is three-day outdoor festival filled with music, food, exercise classes, kayaking and more.

The festival runs Nov. 4-5, and features multiple free workout classes, a 5k and even a coffee expo.

The event is being put on by sponsors like I Love Memphis, Memphis Tourism, Big River Crossing and Wiseacre Brewing Company, whose HQ is serving as the event's home base.

Credit: FIeldaze 2022

A continuously-running shuttle will be available to attendees between the MLK parking lot, which is offering half-price parking, and Martyr's Park.

RELATED: Starbucks begins selling holiday drinks, food on Nov. 3

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Wiseacre HQ will host Grind City Coffee Xpo, an event featuring over 15 coffee vendors that will be offering samples and demos of their coffees and teas.

Tickets for Grind City Coffee Xpo start at $25, and proceeds go towards protecting the aquifer.

RELATED: Grizzlies hold off late Blazers rally for 111-106 win

On Nov. 4 and 6, they'll end the day with a Grizzlies watch party as the team takes on the Hornets and Wizards. 

Credit: Wiseacre Brewing Company

 Wiseacre is premiering its first-ever Kölsch ale for the festival.

For a full schedule of activities, visit the Fieldaze 2022 website.

RELATED: Memphis-based Wiseacre Brewing to launch beers in Texas

More Videos

In Other News

Training event helps healthcare workers provide support for those struggling with mental health and addiction

Before You Leave, Check This Out