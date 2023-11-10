Memphis Fire Department educates residents on cooking safety for Fire Prevention Week due to uptick in house fires

An MFD Spokeswoman said they respond to an average of 23,259 fire calls per year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — It is Fire Prevention Week, and the colder months are coming, so we want you to be prepared and have a plan in place.

Memphis Fire Department (MFD) spokeswoman Qwanesha Ward said there is normally an uptick in the number of house fires around this time of year.

She said MFD responds to an average of 23,259 fire calls per year.



The National Fire Protection Association reported an increase in fires related to cooking, so this year's theme is focused on cooking safety. Ward said it starts with you and to not leave food unattended.



Instead, she advised that you set a timer and turn any handles that are on your pots and pans inward, especially if you have small kids or pets that could knock them over.

“Especially around the holidays, everybody is doing more cooking, so we just want to reiterate the safety of kitchen fires,” Ward said.



Also, if a small fire does happen, have a cookie sheet or pan, so you can cover it before it gets out of control. Additionally, clear your stove area of anything that is flammable.



When it comes to space heaters, Ward said do not leave those unattended either and be sure to buy space heaters that have the tilt feature on them, so if they are knocked over, they will turn off.

Ward said anytime MFD has to respond to a house fire, it is devastating.

“It breaks my heart," Ward said. "It breaks the firefighters' hearts. It kind of makes me want to push even harder to educate our public on all of the fire safety tips, including the space heaters and including leaving food unattended, because those are preventable things.”

Ward said to be sure to have a working smoke detector on every level of your house because smoke detectors save lives.

She said you should change them when the time changes twice a year, and if you notice a beeping noise, that is also a clear indication that they need new batteries.

If you need a smoke alarm in your home, many Memphians can get one for free.

You can qualify for a free smoke detector if you own the home or property you live in and cannot buy one on your own. Memphis fire crews will come and install it for you. You can request your free smoke alarm online.