Memphis Fire Department makes TikTok hype video for Grizzlies ahead of Game 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies head into a pivotal Game 5 in their first round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the FedEx Forum Tuesday, and the Memphis Fire Department is getting excited.
MFD released a TikTok hype video for the Grizzlies Tuesday, saying they want "all the smoke in the 901," referencing Ja Morant's postgame comments after they beat the New York Knicks February 2.
Game 5 tips off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., with the Grizzlies looking to go up 3-2 in the series before it shifts back to Minnesota for Game 6.