Memphis Fire Department makes TikTok hype video for Grizzlies ahead of Game 5

MFD said they want "all the smoke in the 901" ahead of Tuesday's game at the FedEx Forum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies head into a pivotal Game 5 in their first round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the FedEx Forum Tuesday, and the Memphis Fire Department is getting excited.

MFD released a TikTok hype video for the Grizzlies Tuesday, saying they want "all the smoke in the 901," referencing Ja Morant's postgame comments after they beat the New York Knicks February 2.