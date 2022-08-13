Memphis Firefighters hold memorial for fallen firefighter David Pleasant; start fundraiser for his family

Family, friends and fellow firefighters of David Pleasant, who was killed in an accident earlier this week, gathered at the scene of his death Saturday to honor him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis firefighting community gathered Saturday to honor fallen Firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday after the fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck.

Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at the corner of Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, while family and friends wrote notes to him on the cross and pieces dedicated to him were placed at the cross, including his boots, firefighting jacket and a photo of him.

Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat attended the event and spoke to the crowd, at times appearing to get emotional talking about the fallen firefighter.

In addition to the memorial, the Memphis Fire Fighters Association also started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Pleasant's family, which currently sits at more than $17,000 raised.

You can find the GoFundMe here.