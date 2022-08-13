x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Memphis Firefighters hold memorial for fallen firefighter David Pleasant; start fundraiser for his family

Family, friends and fellow firefighters of David Pleasant, who was killed in an accident earlier this week, gathered at the scene of his death Saturday to honor him.
Credit: Raymond Chiozza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis firefighting community gathered Saturday to honor fallen Firefighter David Pleasant, who was killed Wednesday after the fire engine he was driving to a call was hit by a pickup truck.

Firefighters posted a cross in his honor at the sight of his death at the corner of Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard, while family and friends wrote notes to him on the cross and pieces dedicated to him were placed at the cross, including his boots, firefighting jacket and a photo of him.

Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat attended the event and spoke to the crowd, at times appearing to get emotional talking about the fallen firefighter.

Posted by Raymond Chiozza on Saturday, August 13, 2022

RELATED: Friends, fellow Memphis firefighters honor the life & dedication of David Pleasant

In addition to the memorial, the Memphis Fire Fighters Association also started a GoFundMe to raise funds for Pleasant's family, which currently sits at more than $17,000 raised.

You can find the GoFundMe here.

The fire department said they are in the final stages of planning Pleasant's funeral services with his family and the City of Memphis.

RELATED: Memphis firefighter killed in crash identified; 3 other firefighters & civilian injured

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis Firefighters hold memorial service for fallen firefighter David Pleasant

Before You Leave, Check This Out