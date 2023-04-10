Sudden shutdown of non-profit 'For the Kingdom' has community searching for a way to get it back up and running

For years, the non-profit served as a critical resource for the surrounding neighborhoods.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent days, many in the Raleigh community have been wondering what happened to For the Kingdom.

For years, the non-profit served as a critical resource for the surrounding neighborhoods. In July, FTK opened up a small grocery store to bring affordable local produce to those who need it.



Concern began to build after many noticed the non-profit’s social media was not active for close to a month. Word began to spread, and many people began to learn, after three months, that not only was the grocery store closed until further notice, but the entirety of FTK stopped operations.

However, a new effort is underway to get the site back open.

“I thought it was going to be a beautiful idea for the community,” said JaVonii Merritt-Hunter.

Merritt-Hunter took part in FTK’s programs since she was in high school.

“For a lot of people, this was our only guidance, or this was our only hope,” said Merritt-Hunter.

The Memphis native tells ABC24, she has seen the love and care the non-profit put in to supporting the Raleigh area, including the opening of the new Exodus Marketplace.

“We’re in the middle of a food desert, so this is definitely an answer to all of our prayers,” said Javonne Scott, a For the Kingdom member who interviewed with ABC24 when the grocery store opened.

Dr. Charlie Caswell Jr., Shelby County Commissioner of the Raleigh area, said “a lot of investment went into to make this actually happen" for their community.

The commissioner said the news came as a major surprise to learn operations at both the grocery store and FTK were put on pause following a change in leadership.

“The executive director reached out and basically said he was let go by the board of directors,” said Caswell.

The commissioner told ABC24 he does not know if or when the campus will open again, but he, Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan and Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson are now reaching out to FTK board members to fill in the missing pieces and bring the resource back to life.

“People don’t do that much good to fall off the wagon,” said Merritt-Hunter, “And I hope that we can start back where we left off.”

Former Executive Director of For the Kingdom Torrey Bates said the following in a statement to ABC24:

For the Kingdom Board Chair Henry Lewis provided the following statement: