Looking to round out your home library? Check out the Memphis Friends of the Library Sale

It runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday - the last two days for the sale.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The popular Friends of the Library sale, which hasn’t happened for two years due to COVID, is going on now at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library in Memphis.

Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of the sale. It runs until 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in meeting rooms A-C.

Books, records, and more are $2 or less, and members get a 10% discount. On Sunday, there’s also a $5 bag sale.

“If you love books and you and you like to go to bookstores and pick things up, you will be in heaven,” said Geoff Hopkins, Book Sale Co-Chair, in a news release. “We have thousands and thousands of very inexpensive books in great condition.”

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Memphis Public Libraries.