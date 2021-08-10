Not just cookies: Memphis Girl Scout troop is making a difference with sandwiches

Girl Scout Troop 13137 will be passing out 300 sack lunches to the homeless on streets throughout downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From cookies to sandwiches: one Memphis Girl Scout troop is making an impact one sandwich at a time.

Girl Scout Troop 13137 is based out of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. This month, they're celebrating a decade of making a difference in Memphis by hosting a feed the homeless project.

This project is special because they're partnering with one of the scouts, 7th grader Chloe King, and her foundation Chloe Cares. This weekend, they'll be passing out 300 sack lunches to the homeless on streets throughout downtown Memphis.

Troop leader Yolanda Bonner said this type of service shows the young women what's possible.

"It's extra special to have an all African-American, all Black girl troop, because truly I'm highlighting Black Girl Magic with these young ladies, and I want them to feel empowered to know that they can be the change in the world that they want to see,” said Bonner.

If you'd like to help out, they're meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Overton Park on the East Parkway side by the fire station.