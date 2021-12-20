Memphis Grizzlies continuing NBA's tradition of Live, Learn, or Play Initiative with renovations to Rozelle Elementary

The Grizzlies join in to celebrate the historic milestone season while continuing the NBA’s legacy of supporting and uniting communities through basketball.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday plans to update spaces at Rozelle Elementary School as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary leaguewide legacy initiative to create and dedicate new Live, Learn or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season.

The Grizzlies have completed more than 15 Live, Learn or Play Centers, including Chandler Park, Bethel Grove Elementary and Gordon Achievement Academy. The Grizzlies will join in with the other 29 teams celebrate the historic milestone season, continuing the NBA’s legacy of supporting and uniting communities around the world through basketball.

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to update multiple spaces throughout the elementary school, including expanding the theater, dance studio, basketball court, and green space.

“Improving the learning experience for youth in the City of Memphis is always very important to us here at the Grizzlies,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Grizzlies Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation. “We are thrilled to work together with Rozelle Elementary School in updating their outdoor areas and creative spaces that will continue to elevate and inspire the learning experiences for all students.”

As part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, the NBA today announced a leaguewide initiative, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente (@aboutKP), to create and dedicate more than 50 new Live, Learn or Play Centers during the 2021-22 season.



More ⬇️https://t.co/2Ab8nCqm8q — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 16, 2021

Rozelle Elementary is the only Creative and Performing Arts Optional Elementary School a part of Shelby County Schools and they promote achievement through integrating the arts into the academic curriculum. Rozelle also offers a Creative and Performing Arts Program that provides a foundation in gaining skills, knowledge and artistic talent through “Encore Classes” for visual arts, music, creative writing and dance/movement education.

"We are extremely excited and honored to be the recipients of the Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA 75th Live, Learn or Play Legacy Project,” said Kimberly Shaw, Rozelle CAPA Optional Elementary School Principal. “Our students are eager to learn, practice and perform in our newly renovated spaces as we soar to new educational and artistic heights. We want to thank the Grizzlies for their support of the Creative and Performing Arts program here at the historic Rozelle CAPA Optional Elementary School, one of Shelby County Schools' greatest gems."