MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum are hosting a job fair later this month.

The event is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Grand Lobby of the FedExForum in Memphis.

Available positions include Event Crew Members, Guest Services Hosts and Box Office Attendants.