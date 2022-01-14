Jaren Jackson Jr. wins the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA announced Friday that Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. will be awarded the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December. The award will recognize Jackson Jr.'s commitment to supporting, uplifting, and inspiring the community in Memphis.

“Finding meaningful ways to support the youth and families in the city of Memphis is very powerful,” said Jackson Jr. “My Grandmother always reminds me that ‘to whom much is given, much is required,’ and that is how I want to live my life and honor the people around me. I’m humbled to receive this award for the month of December, and I will continue to support this great city and use my voice to continue to advocate for the greater good.”