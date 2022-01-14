Jaren Jackson Jr. wins the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA announced Friday that Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. will be awarded the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December. The award will recognize Jackson Jr.'s commitment to supporting, uplifting, and inspiring the community in Memphis.
To start off the month, the Grizzlies' forward launched his social media fundraising campaign, “Much Required,” on Giving Tuesday to support young Memphians. After giving a $150,000 personal contribution, he raised almost $200,000 in one day to support five local youth organizations: ArtsMemphis, Girls Inc. of Memphis., Memphis Slim House, Vance Avenue Youth Development Center and Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. He also helped 13 families by giving each more than $500 to go towards their housing and utility bills.
“Finding meaningful ways to support the youth and families in the city of Memphis is very powerful,” said Jackson Jr. “My Grandmother always reminds me that ‘to whom much is given, much is required,’ and that is how I want to live my life and honor the people around me. I’m humbled to receive this award for the month of December, and I will continue to support this great city and use my voice to continue to advocate for the greater good.”
In addition to the award, the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $10,000 on Jackson Jr.’s behalf to the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.
To learn more about the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, visit https://communityassist.nba.com/.