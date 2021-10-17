Memphis man sets world record for diamond pushups in charity event

Memphian Isaac Coleman has set a Guinness World Record for most diamond pushups by a man in one minute.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphian has set a Guinness World Record for most diamond pushups by a man in one minute all while raising money to support St. Jude.

Isaac Coleman broke the record of 96 by clocking in 108 diamond pushups on Sunday in Collierville.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the record was previously held by Chinese soldier Hong Zhongtao and was last broken on April 24, 2021.

Coleman, a personal trainer, said diamond pushups are done by holding both hands together in the shape of a diamond.