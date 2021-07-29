Memphis home recognized with resolution after being named national historic site

The home of Gladys "MaDear" Bennett On Delmar Avenue was one of Memphis' early schools for African Americans to learn professional skills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family is celebrating an accomplishment years in the making.

The house their mother and grandmother owned is now recognized as a national historic site.

Thursday, a city resolution was presented for the home of Gladys "MaDear" Bennett On Delmar Avenue. Bennett established the "Gladys' School of Domestic Arts" in the 1940s. It was one of Memphis' early schools for African Americans to learn professional skills.

The home's basement was packed, housing the school, the headquarters of Bennett's seamstress business, and her sister Cora Crawford's "Subway Beauty Salon."

"The reason we're here, one of the main reasons is because of the city resolution that was finally finalized for this house,” said Ambrose M. Bennett, son Of Gladys "MaDear" Bennett. “I didn't want to just accept a national recognition for my mother, like I said, and not announce it to the city of Memphis. On February 7th of 2020, this house was designated as a National Historic Site."