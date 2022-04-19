Memphis in May unveils Beale Street Music Festival poster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May unveiled its poster for this year's Beale Street Music Festival on Tuesday.
The original artwork celebrating the festival is done by acclaimed Memphis artist George Hunt, who died in 2020.
For 27 years, Hunt's paintings became an important and recognizable part of the branding for the festival and for representing Memphis culture.
Hunt's grandson, Kash Yeargin, stopped by the unveiling.
"I think it's just about making a name for the family and I think it's going to carry on for generations," Yeargin said. "I can tell my kids and I think it's just a really good thing. He's done a lot to hold the family up and it makes you proud to be part of his line."
For over 35 years, Hunt also taught art at Memphis' Carver High School.