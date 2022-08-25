Memphis in May plans to return to Tom Lee Park in 2023

Next year's festival will be smaller as there won't be enough space for all of the usual events and tents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May is planning to return to Tom Lee Park next year, event organizers said Thursday.

Organizers sent in a request to use the park on June 1. A lease agreement hasn't been reached yet, but they said they are still wanting to return to a redesigned Tom Lee Park next year.

Organizers said next year's festival will be smaller as there won't be enough space for all of the usual events and tents. Most notably, there won't be a Blues Tent at next year's Beale Street Music Festival.

The park's renovation reached its halfway point in July.