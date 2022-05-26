Check out the winners of Memphis International Airport's student art & photography contest

Most of the pieces are available to buy, with the proceeds going to the student artists.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis International Airport announced the winners of the 15th annual High School Visual Arts and Photography Competition.

96 artists submitted work, and 43 were chosen as finalists. 79 photographers entered the contest, and 36 finalists were chosen.

The winners were announced as part of a virtual event, and an open house is being held Thursday night at 6 p.m. where the winners will get their awards.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Paintings (See collection HERE):

1st Place: Meredith Dai, Collierville High School, “Koi at the Memphis Botanic Gardens”

2nd Place: Taylor Nelson, Collierville High School, “Peabody from Below”

3rd Place: Eleanor Hsueh, Houston High School, “Memphis Smorgasbord”

Photographs (See collection HERE):

1st Place: Maddox McPherson, City University School of Liberal Arts, “Area Code 901”

2nd Place: Brooklynn Hellums, Bartlett High School, “Metal Museum”

3rd Place: Natalia Ramos, Bartlett High School, “Remembrance”

All finalists will receive a certificate and 1st place gets $300, 2nd place gets $200, and 3rd place $100. The airport said all work by the finalists will be on display at the airport for travelers to see for one year.

Most of the pieces are available to buy, with the proceeds going to the student artists.

The nine judges were from the local art community, and included representatives from the University of Memphis, the Withers Collection Museum & Gallery, UrbanArt Commission, Christian Brothers University, Urevbu Contemporary and the Dixon Gallery and Gardens.