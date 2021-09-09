Memphis is preparing its welcome to Afghan refugees

In the coming months, about 36 refugees are expected to start their new lives here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is preparing to welcome about 36 refugees from Afghanistan that are coming to re-settle in the area.

World Relief Memphis is working with the City of Memphis to help the refugees with workplace development and language skills while Shelby County is looking at providing housing options.

"When we welcome the Afghans to Memphis, when we continue to advocate for the thousands that are left behind we have an opportunity to repay a great debt," said Retired US Army Reserve Lt. Colonel Kevin Rardin.

World Relief Memphis is looking for donations to help with the refugees transitioning to their new lives.