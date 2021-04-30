Memphis' Juneteenth celebration is moving to the former home of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue

Memphis' Juneteenth is relocating from Robert Church Park downtown to the Health Sciences Park in the Medical District.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis group honoring the official day slaves were freed will move its annual celebration to the area where a statue honoring a Confederate general once stood.

Memphis' Juneteenth is relocating from Robert Church Park downtown to the Health Sciences Park in the Medical District. That's where the statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest was taken down in December 2017.

Leaders said the move is symbolic since Forrest was also a slave trader.

Juneteenth is the holiday commemorating the day the final group of slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 18-65.