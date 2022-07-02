MLGW stresses long-term improvements will lessen future ice storm impacts

To limit the power outage impacts in future ice events, MLGW is now in year 3 of a major five-year upgrade to its electric system.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The struggle remained real across Orange Mound and other pockets of Memphis on Monday, as tens of thousands of MLGW customers dealt with day 5 without power or heat after last week's ice storm.

"Taking a toll, my kids have to go to different places," Orange Mound resident Quay Carlie said.

"It's a process, just trying to clean up the debris and just pray that they come back on at any given moment," Orange Mound resident Morris Atkins added.

To limit the power outage impacts in future ice events, MLGW is now in year 3 of a major five-year upgrade to its electric system.

That work includes a modernized network to allow power switching from the field faster, added tree trimming emphasis, upgraded substations and electric pole replacements.

"In almost every area, something has begun in terms of that plan, we are just nowhere near complete," MLGW President J.T. Young said.

While those upgrades continue, Young pushed back on a renewed call by some to consider moving all power lines underground, which the utility estimates would cost $6 billion.

40% of lines are currently underground.

"To go to a 100% underground system I think is an extremely tall order that I think would be challenging," Young added.

Saw this out of state crew assisting a street without power and line damage in Orange Mound a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/teo82s3yR9 — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) February 7, 2022

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is hopeful MLGW could still make smaller underground installations over time, which those with the utility believe could be more feasible.

"I hope as part of the discussion we have we started, it at some point and start doing it over a period of time," Mayor Strickland said.

As for those powerless in Orange Mound, they're open to paying more to be at risk of being in the dark less.

"I wouldn't mind paying extra to know that we'll have power and not have to go through this again," Atkins added.