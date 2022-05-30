x
Remember and Honor | Memorial Day Ceremony honors those who served and sacrificed

ABC24 Photojournalist Elvis Hardwick headed to the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People from across the Memphis area gathered Monday to honor those who fought and died serving our country.

Joseph D Kyles, Retired Shelby County Coordinator for Veterans Services, served as the Master of Ceremonies. Lonnie Coleman performed the National Anthem.

There were flyovers, Memorial Day music with the Bartlett Community Band, a 21-gun Salute with the Germantown Police Honor Guard, and more.

