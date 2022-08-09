Hundreds of Memphis men discuss mental health after deadly shooting spree

This event was planned and scheduled before a gunman went on a shooting spree, killing four people and wounding three in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 700 Black men in Memphis are discussing mental health at a forum called, ‘Just Heal, Bro.’

Organizers with the sponsor, Baptist Memorial Health, told ABC24, "It couldn't be any more meaningful than to have it right here, right now."



"Mental health is how we do life,” said Jay Barnett, therapist and author. “We do live from our mind, body, and spirit."

Before becoming a therapist, Barnett was an NFL player, who struggled emotionally for years.



“Football was my coping mechanism. It was my outlet,” said Barnett. “And when I no longer had this outlet, I had nowhere to go. I survived two suicide attempts. After my second attempt, I made a decision to really get some help."



Barnett is not alone. According Dr. Keith Norman, Vice President of Government Affairs and Chief Community Relations Officer with Baptist Memorial Health, the number people also experiencing mental health issues is rising here in Memphis.

"From these community health needs assessments that we conduct every three years, we have seen the rise of suicide as well as mental health issues, especially among African-American men,” said Dr. Norman.

According to Dr. Norman, the numbers are higher, especially in teens ages 15 to 19.



“These numbers show us that there is depression and loss of hope at an early age,” said Dr. Norman. “The depression overwhelms them, they take their own lives, or they begin to do harm elsewhere.”

Warning signs include:

Isolation

Developing a negative outlook on life.

Making idle threats



This event is a global program to help Men of Color build communities, and safe spaces to talk about emotional struggles at all stages of trauma or grief. The tour was inspired by a book written by Barnett called, ‘Just Heal, Bro.’



“I just want brothers to feel seen when they leave here tonight,” said Barnett.