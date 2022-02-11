Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries happening Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries are set for this weekend to help those in need, especially after last week’s ice storm.
The drive-thru distributions are going on at several locations Saturday. Anyone who wants to pickup food needs to bring a Shelby County ID for each household.
Saturday’s mobile pantries:
- Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Ave. 38112 - 9:00 am to 10:30am (3 households per vehicle limit)
- Memphis Dawah, 837 Craft Rd. 38116 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Diapers and Period Supplies will also be available
- St. Vincent DePaul-Resurrection, 5475 Newberry Ave. 38115 0 9:00 am
- White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial 38117 - 10:00 am
- Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114 - 9:30 am
- Springdale Baptist, 1193 Springdale St. 38108 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am
- Belmont, 559 Green St. Belmont, MS 38827 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am
- Stand Firm Ministry, 70 Highway 25 South Aberdeen, MS 39730 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
- Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Highway 72 E. Corinth, MS 38834 - 10:00 am
