Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries happening Saturday

The Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries are set for this weekend to help those in need, especially after last week’s ice storm.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries are set for this weekend to help those in need, especially after last week’s ice storm.

The drive-thru distributions are going on at several locations Saturday. Anyone who wants to pickup food needs to bring a Shelby County ID for each household.

Saturday’s mobile pantries:

  • Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Ave. 38112 - 9:00 am to 10:30am (3 households per vehicle limit)
  • Memphis Dawah, 837 Craft Rd. 38116 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Diapers and Period Supplies will also be available
  • St. Vincent DePaul-Resurrection, 5475 Newberry Ave. 38115 0 9:00 am
  • White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial 38117 - 10:00 am
  • Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114 - 9:30 am
  • Springdale Baptist, 1193 Springdale St. 38108 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am
  • Belmont, 559 Green St. Belmont, MS 38827 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am
  • Stand Firm Ministry, 70 Highway 25 South Aberdeen, MS 39730 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
  • Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Highway 72 E. Corinth, MS 38834 - 10:00 am

Find more on mobile pantries or how you can help HERE.

