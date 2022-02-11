Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries happening Saturday

The Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries are set for this weekend to help those in need, especially after last week’s ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries are set for this weekend to help those in need, especially after last week’s ice storm.

The drive-thru distributions are going on at several locations Saturday. Anyone who wants to pickup food needs to bring a Shelby County ID for each household.

Saturday’s mobile pantries:

Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Ave. 38112 - 9:00 am to 10:30am (3 households per vehicle limit)

Memphis Dawah, 837 Craft Rd. 38116 - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Diapers and Period Supplies will also be available

St. Vincent DePaul-Resurrection, 5475 Newberry Ave. 38115 0 9:00 am

White Station Church of Christ, 1106 Colonial 38117 - 10:00 am

Mt. Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114 - 9:30 am

Springdale Baptist, 1193 Springdale St. 38108 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Belmont, 559 Green St. Belmont, MS 38827 - 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Stand Firm Ministry, 70 Highway 25 South Aberdeen, MS 39730 - 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Highway 72 E. Corinth, MS 38834 - 10:00 am

Find more on mobile pantries or how you can help HERE.