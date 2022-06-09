Community rallies for Eliza Fletcher, taking to the streets Friday morning

Danielle Heineman's Facebook post "Let's Finish Liza's Run" has taken off.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Eliza Fletcher is refraining from speaking at this time but community members are not. They are using their social media platforms as a place to take a stand against crimes like these and to show support for Fletcher.

Danielle Heineman is an avid runner in the community and is using Facebook to bring light to Fletcher’s murder.

Heineman posted on Facebook “Let’s Finish Liza’s Run,” intending to get a few friends to run ten miles for Eliza from the family home to where Fletcher was abducted and back to the family home, but the post took off quickly.

“My intention was to start near her home and run down Central to Zach H Curlin and back down Central,” Heineman said. “However, it blew up from my original Facebook post, so now we’re looking at starting from either Peabody and Belvedere or Central and Belvedere as to not have a crowd near her home.”

She’s also trying to send a message to the community.

“We do run at four o’clock in the morning, and you know what, we can run at four o’clock in the morning,” Heineman said. “And we can wear our sports bra and our shorts and not be fully covered up head to toe.”

While the race will be honoring Eliza Fletcher, it is not connected with the family in any way and it is also not a fundraiser.