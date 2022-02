The pantry runs from 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until the food runs out, at the Dave Wells Community Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) is hosting another food pantry Friday for those in need.

The pantry runs from 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until the food runs out, at the Dave Wells Community Center. That’s at 915 Chelsea Avenue.

Anyone wishing to get help needs to bring an ID and a copy of their MLGW bill.