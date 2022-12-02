x
Mobile pantries help feed those in need after Memphis area ice storm

Several mobile pantries were held across the Mid-South Saturday, including one at Lindenwood Christian Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank is working with area organizations and churches to make sure those in need get food after last week’s ice storm.

Officials said they were able to help feed 200 families at that location.

The mobile pantries have been going on throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but became especially important after many families lost food during the power outages following the ice storm.

🍎Do you need help with groceries? We have multiple mobile distributions scheduled today across Tennessee and Mississippi. Click here for a list of distributions, midsouthfoodbank.org/mobile-pantry/

Posted by Mid-South Food Bank on Saturday, February 12, 2022

