Mobile pantries help feed those in need after Memphis area ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank is working with area organizations and churches to make sure those in need get food after last week’s ice storm.

Several mobile pantries were held across the Mid-South Saturday, including one at Lindenwood Christian Church.

Officials said they were able to help feed 200 families at that location.

The mobile pantries have been going on throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but became especially important after many families lost food during the power outages following the ice storm.