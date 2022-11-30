Memphis named one of the global "23 Best Places to Go in 2023"

Memphis was one of only two U.S. destinations to make this prestigious global list.

Example video title will go here for this video

Memphis Tourism made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Memphis is one of only two destinations from the United States to make the prestigious global list in Condé Nast Traveler’s “23 Best Places to Go in 2023” covering 22 countries and 6 continents.

“The city of Memphis has been quietly reshaping itself to be the hottest destination in Tennessee,” wrote Kelsey Ogletree, a contributor for Condé Nast Traveler. “Over the past decade, its downtown has invested billions in revitalization projects—and now, visitors can begin reaping the benefits.”

The article stated that Memphis' new public spaces, restaurants and hotels highlight the city's heritage, as just some of the reasons the city was named to the list. Also, the opening of a much improved Tom Lee Park and Memphis in May retuning to riverfront were highlighted as significant events for the city in 2023.

“This is an accolade that celebrates our city and destination, recognized and endorsed by a global brand such as Condé Nast Traveler is an incredible honor and speaks to not only the strength of our music and culinary scene, but the tremendous investment in tourism infrastructure that has taken place here in the Home of Blues, Soul & Rock ‘n’ Roll,” said Kevin Kane, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Previously, Memphis was recognized as Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” in 2021, Frommer’s “Best Places to Go” in 2019 and Fodor’s “Go List” in 2018.

It's finally here: the ultimate list of the 23 best places to travel in 2023 💥 Chosen by our global team of editors from around the world. There’s something here for every kind of traveller, whether you seek extraordinary excursions through ancient rainforests, a blossoming terroir-driven culinary scene, or dazzling cultural calendars packed with world-class music and rare art exhibits. Explore the just-revealed full list now, and start planning your 2023 adventures. https://www.cntraveller.com/article/best-places-to-travel Posted by Condé Nast Traveller UK on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Last year, more than 10 million people visited Memphis which had a local economic impact of nearly $4 billion dollars.

To explore the many things Memphis has to offer or to plan a trip to the Bluff City, click here.